Friday is set to bring the most passengers Sea-Tac Airport has ever seen in a single day.

But just how many passengers are expected to cram through security Friday? The Port of Seattle estimates 170,000 passengers will pass through the airport.

TSA @SeaTacAirport expects to screen about 70,000 departing passengers on Friday, June 15. This is a record number! Please arrive at least two hours prior to your flight departure. — TSAmedia_Lorie (@TSAmedia_Lorie) June 15, 2018

Don't expect this record to last long. Perry Cooper with the Port of Seattle says the following week is already projected to beat Friday's potentional record-breaker.

Sea-Tac Airport recently suffered back-ups in the security lines. TSA Administrator David Pekoske says the following steps are being taken at Sea-Tac to shorten security lines:

Expedited certification of recently hired TSA officers

Deployment of TSA's National Deployment Force. The National Deployment Force is a group of Transportation Security Officers at airports around the country who are deployed by TSA when there is a need at any airport around the country.

Directed an additional pay increase of Sea-Tac TSA officers to help in the recruitment of new officers.

The airport's busiest day is typically in August.

