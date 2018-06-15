Friday is set to bring the most passengers Sea-Tac Airport has ever seen in a single day.
But just how many passengers are expected to cram through security Friday? The Port of Seattle estimates 170,000 passengers will pass through the airport.
Don't expect this record to last long. Perry Cooper with the Port of Seattle says the following week is already projected to beat Friday's potentional record-breaker.
Sea-Tac Airport recently suffered back-ups in the security lines. TSA Administrator David Pekoske says the following steps are being taken at Sea-Tac to shorten security lines:
- Expedited certification of recently hired TSA officers
- Deployment of TSA's National Deployment Force. The National Deployment Force is a group of Transportation Security Officers at airports around the country who are deployed by TSA when there is a need at any airport around the country.
- Directed an additional pay increase of Sea-Tac TSA officers to help in the recruitment of new officers.
The airport's busiest day is typically in August.
