Sea-Tac Airport's North Satellite project nears completion ahead of summer travel

Sea-Tac Airport's North Satellite will soon feature 12 remodeled gates, new food options and environmental upgrades.

SEATAC, Wash. — After several years of construction, officials at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are gearing up to unveil the new and updated North Satellite just in time for summer travel.

Phase 1 of the multi-year project was completed in 2019. Gates opened for travelers while Phase 2 of the old facility was under construction.

Travelers will start to see updates this week with Phase 2 expected to be fully completed at the end of June.

"For many years, North Satelite was a place people didn't really want to be, but now with higher ceilings, better lighting and all the new artwork from really renowned local artists, people are going to want to fly out of here," said Perry Cooper, SEA Airport media relations manager.

The new updates include 12 remodeled gates with charging stations between seats, the new Marketplace at N with increased food options and more bathrooms to serve the growing number of passengers.