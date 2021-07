A 67-year-old man who was scuba diving near Deception Pass on Sunday was reported missing.

A U.S. Coast Guard boat crew from Bellingham and an air crew from Port Angeles searched for the man near Bowman Bay in the evening. The Coast Guard said it suspended its search at 11 p.m.