Lawmaker says 'Obamacare' ruling could hurt 1 million Washington state residents

One Seattle family described how it would be 'devastating' if the Supreme Court ruled against the Affordable Care Act.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Without insurance coverage from the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Kelly Powers is not sure what her family would do.

“Devastating,” said Powers, a Seattle mother. “Basically, we'd have to use up our savings to get on the independent market. We would be so exposed in the meantime too, because of COVID.”

Powers’ family has been covered under the ACA, also known as Obamacare, since 2012.

Her husband is a self-employed carpenter. Powers said private insurance for the family used to cost them more than their mortgage.

Powers said the family has been satisfied with ACA coverage.

The U.S Supreme Court will decide on the constitutionality of the law, after 18 Republican attorneys general and the Trump administration tried to shut the law down through the courts.

Powers fears what the costs would be if the U.S. Supreme Court rules the ACA unconstitutional.

“It’s a real nail-biter,” Powers said.

State Senator David Frockt, D-Seattle, said Powers is one of approximately one million Washington state residents who would be impacted if ACA was thrown out by the justices.

Frockt said hundreds of thousands would lose insurance coverage and others who rely on government subsidies to reduce payments would likely lose that help.

He said the state would lose out on $4.2 billion in federal health insurance funds, a total the state would not currently be able to make up for.