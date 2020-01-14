Watch KING 5 Mornings in the video player above for Tuesday's forecast and current traffic conditions. Don’t see the video player above? Click here to watch.

Dozens of schools have delayed the start of class Tuesday as exceptionally cold weather has settled into western Washington.

Tuesday is expected to be the coldest day of the week with daytime highs struggling to get above the low to mid-30s. Tuesday morning will start in the upper teens to mid-20s, causing wet roads to refreeze and potentially cause traffic issues.

Washington State Patrol troopers are warning drivers to take it slow on the roads due to wet and snowy roads. Several accidents were reported across the Puget Sound region as drivers started their morning commute.

KING 5 crews saw snow plows treating roads, but some interstates were still slick due to snow and ice.

Parts of the Puget Sound lowlands could see snow showers during Tuesday's commute with accumulations ranging from 1-4 inches possible.

