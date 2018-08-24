Thousands of teachers and classified school staff members across Washington state are bargaining for more pay and could strike as schools are slated to start.

The following districts will not have school Friday, September 7: Centralia, Puyallup, Stanwood-Camano, Tukwila, Tumwater, and Tacoma.

The ongoing negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.

EXPLAINER: Understanding the McCleary Decision

Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:

Tacoma teachers went on strike Wednesday after failing to reach a deal before the scheduled start of school Thursday. The strike continues Friday, September 7.

The Tacoma Education Association says an overwhelming 93 percent of its members voted in favor to strike.

Tacoma Public Schools says it has significantly increased its offer to the teachers multiple times since last week and is working hard to reach a realistic salary agreement.

GUARDIANS: Check here for free meal services and childcare options in Tacoma

Classes are canceled Friday in the Puyallup School District for the third day after members of the Education Association agreed to a work stoppage. All school buildings in the district will be closed.

A mediator was called in to facilitate negotiations between the Puyallup Education Association and district. It is not clear when classes in Puyallup will begin.

Teachers have a noon rally planned Friday at the Puyallup Rotary Stage at Pioneer Park.

Tukwila schools are canceled Friday, September 7. Along with classes being postponed, there will also be no food or transportation service. All other activities also canceled, with the exception of previously scheduled athletic practices in the Tukwila School District.

School will remain closed Friday, September 7 in the Tumwater School District. Click here for updates on the Tumwater negotiations.

Tumwater teachers went on strike Saturday after district spokesperson Laurie Wiedenmeyer said the district and teachers could not reach a deal. The Tumwater School District is suing the Tumwater Education Association, according to union president Tim Voie.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) reached a tentative contract agreement Friday night. Classes began as scheduled on Wednesday, September 5.

The agreement includes a 10.5 percent pay increase for all SEA members and five additional parental leave days, according to Seattle Public Schools.

SEA members will meet Saturday, Sept. 8 to review the tentative deal, which provides pay increases, more nurses, increased secondary counselors, expansion of race and equity teams, enhanced healthcare benefits for substitute teachers, and better professional growth opportunities.

Federal Way Public Schools

The union and the district ratified an agreement Thursday night. Union president Shannon McCann said they made improvements across special education caseloads, school safety, and class curriculums.

Education support professionals will earn an average of 19.7 percent more, and certificated staff (teachers) will see an average pay increase of 14.8 percent, McCann said. Teachers will start at $55,000 and after 25 years will earn $105,844.

Kent School District

The Kent Education Association general membership voted to approve a new contract agreement Wednesday evening, just one day before the school year was scheduled to begin on August 30. KEA announced the tentative agreement early Wednesday morning.

Highline Public Schools

The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association last Monday evening. "The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Everett Public Schools

The Everett Education Association ratified its agreement with Everett Public Schools on Tuesday morning, the union confirmed. The first day of class for students was September 5.

Olympia School District

The Olympia Education Association reached a tentative agreement with Olympia Public Schools last Monday, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.

Bellevue Public Schools

The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.

“19.4 percent. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.

Edmonds School District

The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July.

Lake Washington School District

Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-19, the Washington Education Association said.

Snohomish School District

The Snohomish Education Association and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement, Snohomish School District Superintendent Kent Kultgen tweeted Wednesday.

Bellingham Public Schools

The union representing teachers in this district ratified a collective bargaining agreement for 2018-20, according to a post on the teachers union's Facebook page.

Auburn School District

The Auburn Education Association voted last Monday to ratify its agreement with the district. Classes started Sept. 5.

Click here to learn about the 75,000 Southwest Washington kids that won't start school on time.

More resolved districts

The Washington Education Association published a map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here

Full list of teachers unions still in negotiations or recently resolved:

Auburn EA - reached agreement, school started Sept. 5

Battle Ground EA - teachers started striking Aug. 29

Bellingham EA - reached agreement

Bethel EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 31

Blaine EA - ratified agreement, awaiting approval

Burlington Edison EA - ratified agreement Aug. 28

Camas Assoc Educ Office Professionals

Camas EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2

Cape Flattery EA

Centerville EA

Central Kitsap EA - tentative agreement reached

Central Valley EA - tentative agreement reached

Centralia EA - schools closed Friday, Sept. 7

Chehalis EA - agreement pending ratification

Cheney EA

Chewelah CPEA

Chewelah EA

Cle Elum-Roslyn EA

Clover Park EA - agreement reached Aug. 27

Colton EA

Colville EA

Conway EA - tentative agreement reached

Crescent EA

Creston EA

East Valley Spokane EA -

Dieringer EA - Reached agreement

CPEA Dieringer

Deer Park EA

Davenport EA

EA - school began Wed 9/5DarringtonEast Valley Yakima EA -

reached Aug. 27agreementtentative agreement reached Aug. 28

Easton EA

Easton Support Personnel Assoc.

Eatonville EA

Ellensburg EA - agreement reached

Endicott Teachers Association

Enumclaw EA

Evergreen EA - teachers are on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28

Federal Way EA - reached agreement Aug. 30

Ferndale EA - reached agreement Aug. 30

Fife EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Forks EA/Quillayute

Franklin Pierce EA - agreement reached Aug. 29

Franklin Pierce ESP

Freeman EA

Garfield-Palouse EA

Grand Coulee Dam EA

Grandview EA

Granger EA

Grapeview EA

Griffin EA

Harrington EA

Highland EA

Hockinson EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2

Hood Canal EA

Hoquiam Teachers Assoc

Inchelium EA

Kent Assn of Paraeducators

Kent EA - agreement reached Aug. 29

Kettle Falls EA

Kittitas EA - agreement reached Aug. 7

Klickitat EA

La Conner EA - agreement reached Aug. 28

Lake Stevens EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Lakewood EA - agreement reached Aug. 29

Liberty EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 23

Lind EA

Longview EA - teachers on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28

Loon Lake EA

Lopez EA

Lyle EA

Lynden EA

Mabton EA

Mary M Knight EA

Marysville EA - ratified two-year agreement on Aug. 30

Mead CPEA

Mead CTA

Mercer Island EA - reached tentative agreement Sept. 3

Meridian EA

Monroe EA - tentative agreement reached Sept. 4

Mount Adams EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 29

Mount Baker EA

Mount Pleasant EA

Mount Vernon EA - ratified tentative agreement

Mount Vernon ESA

Naches Valley EA

Nespelem EA

Newport Associated Teachers

Nine Mile Falls EA

Nooksack Valley EA

North Beach EA

North Kitsap EA - tentative agreement reached

North Kitsap Transportation Employees

North Thurston EA - School started on time Wed, 9/5 - tentative agreement reached

Northport EA

Ocosta EA

Olympia EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Olympia ParaEducators Assoc

Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc

Onalaska CPEA

Orcas EA

Orting EA

Port Angeles EA - agreement reached Aug. 29

Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals

Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc. - still in negotiation

Prescott EA

Pullman Paraprofessionals

Pullman Secretaries

Puyallup EA - No school Friday, Sept. 7 - negotiations continue

Puyallup Educational Support Professionals

Queets-Clearwater A/L

Rainier EA - tentative agreement reached - school started Thursday, Sept. 6

Raymond EA

Reardan-Edwall EA

Renton ESP

Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.

Republic CPEA

Republic EA

Ridgefield CPEA

Ridgefield EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2

Ritzville EA

Riverside EA

Rosalia EA

San Juan EA

Seattle EA - reached tentative agreement on 8/31. School started 9/5

Selah EA

Selah Educational Office Personnel

Shoreline Children's Center

Shoreline ESPA

Snohomish EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 29

Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries

Snoqualmie Valley EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27

Soap Lake EA

South Bend EA

South Whidbey EA - teachers approved agreement Sept. 4

Southside EA

Spokane EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 28

Sprague-Lamont A/L

Stanwood-Camano EA - Tentative agreement reached - teachers vote Friday at 10 a.m.

Stevenson-Carson EA

Sultan EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 29

Sumner EA - tentative agreement reached

Sunnyside EA

Tacoma EA - No school, teachers on strike

Tahoma EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 24

Tenino EA

Thorp EA

Thorp ESP

Trout Lake EA

Tukwila EA - no school, negotiations continue

Tumwater Assoc of Paraprofessionals

Tumwater EA - no school, negotiations continue

Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.

Union Gap EA

University Place Classified Assoc.

University Place Office Professionals

Upper Skagit Valley EA

Vancouver EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2

Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals

Wahkiakum County EA

Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter

Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel

Wapato EA - tentative agreement reached

Wapato Pupil Personnel

Washougal Assoc. of Educators - Teachers on strike beginning Tuesday, Aug. 28

West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.

West Valley Yakima EA

White Salmon EA

Wilbur CPEA

Wilbur Teachers Association

Willapa Valley EA

Wishkah Valley EA

Wishram EA

Yakima Assoc of Building Services

Yakima Assoc. of Paraeducators

Yakima Educational Office Personnel

Yakima Professional/Technical Assoc.

The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.

WATCH: What is the McCleary Decision?

WATCH: State superintendent Chris Reykdal on KING 5

