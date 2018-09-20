It's the end of an era as demolition got underway Wednesday at the old Imperial Lanes in Seattle.

The site will become a community complex featuring the Giddens School and Lake Washington Girls Middle School, as well as a dance studio (JazzED) and affordable housing (Capitol Hill Housing).

Imperial Lanes was a favorite hangout for families on Beacon Hill and the Rainier Valley. It officially closed in 2015, but for 56 years it was THE place to meet friends, bowl, and eat.

Terry Takeuchi was just a teenager when he was hired by Fred Takagi to clean ashtrays and set pins at Imperial Lanes. Today, Takeuchi pays homage to the Imperial Lanes restaurant serving "The Imperial Classic Mix Up" (fried rice) and "Lime Freeze" at his Bellevue eatery, Terry's Kitchen.

"To this day, people come from all over to experience this particular dish," said Takeuchi with a grin.

Others remember the kid’s birthday parties that were held at Imperial Lanes. And many a marriage resulted from a meet up there.

"Everyone met at Imperial Lanes because everyone knew where it was," Takeuchi recalled.

© 2018 KING