Sawant recall election divides Seattle's Central District, Capitol Hill neighborhood

Supporters of council member Kshama Sawant and organizers of the recall campaign against her were out talking to potential voters on Saturday.

SEATTLE — Tuesday will mark a rare recall election in the state of Washington as voters in Seattle City Council District 3 will decide if they want to recall council member Kshama Sawant.

It took years for the recall effort to make it to voters -- and the issue has left many in the community divided.

“We're turning out the vote in the biggest way that Seattle's ever seen,” Kshama Solidarity Campaign Manager Bryan Koulouris explained. Sawant and other speakers rallied supporters to remind people to vote at a kickoff event Saturday morning.

Volunteers canvassed around Capitol Hill and the Central District throughout the day Saturday.

Those on the other side of the issue were also out talking with potential voters. There are strong feelings on both sides.

“We need to get together and work together,” Henry Bridger, II said.

Bridger is running the campaign to Recall Sawant but says he used to support her.

“I’m not a politician, I'm just a normal guy who wants to get our city back on track,” he explained. Bridger says the election has become so heated it has cost him friends.

Sawant’s supporters believe this is about outside influences trying to sway Seattle politics.

“This is the most important election in the country right now. There's been a right-wing backlash against the right to protest against the black lives matter movement and against voting rights all throughout the country,” Koulouris said.

Koulouris believes the timing of the election hurts their side, as well.

Both groups flooded the streets, sometimes on opposite corners, appealing to their neighbors, They're hopeful Tuesday's vote writes another chapter, hopefully, one that involves more unity for everyone.

“We need a better day a new day for Seattle and this is one way to start going that direction,” Bridger said.