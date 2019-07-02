SEATTLE — Any day you're able to save time and money, it's a good day. And according to the Department of Energy, the average U.S. household spends nearly one-fifth of its total family budget on transportation. So saving money on your commute may have a big impact.

For example, driving quickly may not get you there faster, and it may even be costing you money. So, avoid high speeds.

Above 50 mph, gas mileage drops rapidly. For every 5 mph above 50 mph, it's like paying an additional $0.19 per gallon of gasoline.

The U.S. Department of Energy has a long list of tips here.

WATCH: Manage My Life series