A crowd is gathered outside Seattle City Hall tonight for a “Save the Showbox” event, as the city council holds a formal hearing on the future of the building.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who is helping lead the preservation fight, organized the concert and rally.

In August, the Seattle City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to help protect the Showbox. It gives the city ten months to find a permanent solution to save it.

The legislation designates the structure as part of the Pike Place Historic District, which means there can be no immediate plans to knock it down.

The owner of the Showbox building is fighting back by suing the city, claiming an abrupt zoning change to save the structure is illegal. He's seeking $40 million, an amount he says he would lose if his deal with a developer falls through.

The city council's art committee is holding a public hearing on the Showbox and the historic district right now at Seattle City Hall.

