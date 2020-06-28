Video: Sand shark escapes fishing line at Westport Marina

The sand shark grabbed hold of a fishing line and pulled the pole into the water and then got tangled up in a crab pot, but managed to get away unharmed.

WESTPORT, Wash. — "That's a shark! How often do you get to see a shark?"

That is what Tayler Rose and her friends said earlier this week after they saw a sand shark up close at the Westport Marina in Grays Harbor County.

The shark apparently got a hold of a fishing line and pulled the pole into the water. It then got tangled up in a crab pot but managed to get away seemingly unharmed, Rose said in a Facebook post.

Rose got a video of the sand shark up close that's already gotten several thousand views on Facebook.

"That's insane," one person can be heard saying in the video that Rose sent to KING 5. The video shows the shark swimming close to shore.

Rose said they were able to retrieve their fishing pole.