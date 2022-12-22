Almost all San Juan Island residents without power

The whole county lost power around 5 p.m. and there is no estimated restoration time yet.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — Nearly 15,000, or almost all San Juan Islands residents, are experiencing a county-wide power outage, according to Orcas Power and Light Co-op (OPALCO).

The whole county lost power around 5 p.m. Thursday and there is no estimated restoration time.

According to OPALCO, the issue is on the mainland with Puget Sound Energy. The BPA and PSE crews on the mainland are responding and investigating the issue and working to make the necessary repairs.

This outage comes while the county is under a Winter Chill Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service. There will be snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s and wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

OPALCO wrote to residents, "get out your candles and check on your neighbors."

OPALCO also suggests turning off most lights and heat so that when they do start restoring power, there won’t be such a big pull on the system.

