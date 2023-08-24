Why San Juan County plans to adopt 32-hour work week in October

The county hopes the 32-hour work week will help manage a tight budget and improve recruitment.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Wash. — Most employees of San Juan County will now have a 32-hour work week with no reduction in pay.

The county came to an agreement with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which represents a large majority of county employees.

The changes will go into effect Oct. 1, although the sheriff's office and emergency response personnel in the Departments of Emergency Management, Public Works, and Superior Court Services will all not be impacted.

"I think by giving them a little bit more personal time we're going to see a sharp reduction in people taking time off, whether that's sick time, or like I alluded, it's time to run errands to the mainland to get some service," Mike Thomas, county manager for San Juan County told KING 5 on Tuesday.

In an announcement earlier this week, San Juan County said the measure will support the government "in maintaining fiscal health, improving employee recruitment and retention, and prioritizing the well-being of islanders."

The county said it has been dealing with a "chronic" 10-15% job vacancy rate in most departments, and it said around 15% of its workforce will hit retirement age or become retirement-eligible within the next three years.

The contract is a three-year term with the union that includes what Thomas calls "check-in" points at six-month intervals.