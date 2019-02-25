Residents and neighbors of the Klahanie neighborhood in Sammamish rallied against hate on Sunday after racially-charged graffiti targeted the area.

The graffiti was first noticed last Tuesday morning and included racist symbols and language. Neighbors in the normally quiet neighborhood were stunned.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood looking for surveillance video and information about who might be responsible. City leaders issued a joint statement condemning the graffiti saying, “This community, our community, will not stand for this kind of behavior.”

Some in the area quickly made signs to counter the hateful vandalism.

“This one says ‘Love not Hate Makes Klahanie Great,’ so we just wanted to send the message that we're about loving and supporting each other not tearing each other down,” resident Amy Myher explained.

But later in the week, more racist graffiti was found spray painted on a home for the 2nd time. A swastika and hateful words were found on cars and homes in the community.

On Sunday, neighbors gathered in unity against the hate and to make community outreach connections. The peace rally was designed to show whoever is responsible for the graffiti is only making the neighborhood stronger.

