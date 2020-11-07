Sammamish Animal Sanctuary started as a dream and runs on love

A special farm in King County is a safe haven for animals and people of all ages who spend time there.

The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary started as a childhood dream for Diane Gockel. She always loved animals and remembers making a crayon drawing of a barn.

"My mom kept the picture and now it hangs in my barn," Diane said. "If you don’t have a dream, it can’t come true!”

That dream came true when Diane started the farm with her husband Don 20 years ago.

Now their non-profit sanctuary is home to goats, llamas, horses, pigs, sheep, cows -- even a Muppet-like Scottish Highlander -- plus, guinea pigs, ducks, rabbits, and other furry friends that needed rescue for various reasons.

“The horses usually come from the slaughter line," Diane said. "Not even purchased at auction, so it would be their last stop. But now they can live happily ever after here!”

Visitors can get up close and personal with the rescued animals. The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary operates with volunteers and animal lovers who come for many reasons.

“I had one lady tell me she suffers from depression, and just comes here to see the animals and to hug a cow."

The sanctuary also offers a hands-on experience to kids, with social distancing precautions in place and plenty of hand-washing stations.

At the "Second Chance Ranch," kids can ride horses, groom animals and even learn the art of scooping up after them, whether it's just a quick visit or during the summer camp experience. As a former teacher, it’s no surprise Diane has also written a series of children’s book inspired by her animals.

The property is maintained by Diane and her husband and they built all of the barns and fences so that 100% of visitor donations go directly to animal care, from feedings to veterinary services. Most of their substantial donations come from their summer camp program.

“Without the camp, we couldn’t make this work," Diane said. "It’s just a suggested donation system and people seem very happy to contribute because of the unique experience.”

The Sammamish Animal Sanctuary is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.