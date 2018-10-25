The same technology that flagged a fraudulent driver's license at Portland International Airport over the weekend is being tested at Sea-Tac Airport.

TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers tells KING 5 the agency is testing one Credential Authentication Technology unit at Sea-Tac. It is one of 13 airports where it is being tested.

"This technology is still in the testing phase and we hope to be able to roll out more units at airports nationwide starting next year," Dankers wrote in a statement.

The incident on Saturday was the first confirmed report of the technology successfully flagging a fraudulent ID at a security checkpoint. KGW reports the man who presented the fake ID fled the checkpoint. TSA officers found multiple fake IDs, credit cards, and equipment for producing fraudulent documents inside his luggage.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said it was a demonstration of the value of the technology.

Credential Authentication Technology verifies a person's identity while also confirming their flight information and vetting status by cross-referencing it against the Secure Flight Database. It is expected to be rolled out to other airports in 2019.

