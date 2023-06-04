Sama Paama embracing second chance with XFL's Sea Dragons after retirement

The former Husky is back playing football in Seattle, just a few years after leaving the UW football program.

SEATTLE — Sama Paama surprised many University of Washington football fans several years ago when he elected to retire from playing for the Huskies.

"Sama Paama for personal reasons has decided to retire from football. It was great getting to know him and we respect his decision and we wish him and his family nothing but the best," former UW Football Head Coach Jimmy Lake said back in August 2020.

"Tragedies happened in my family. It hit close to home," Paama said of the reasons behind his choice to leave UW.

He lost his uncle and two cousins all in the same year, and returned to his roots in Hawaii to be closer to family.

"Just needed family, man. Going through times like that, as long as you have your family around you, just got to keep it pushing," Paama said.

While working a warehouse job, he realized that he had missed being between the lines.

"When I started doing that 9 to 5, (I) told myself this is not for me," said Paama.

Now Paama is back on a football field in Seattle, albeit in a different uniform.

Paama was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL Draft, after he was personally sought after during a tryout by the league's co-owner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Paama found out at the tryout that he would lose his final two years of NCAA eligibility if he continued, but he decided to stay and push for a spot in the league.

"It feels great to be back in Seattle man," Paama said.

Paama believes it isn't a coincidence he wound up back in the Emerald City nearly three years after leaving UW.

"That's just god telling me I got some unfinished business here," said Paama.