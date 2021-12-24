Salvation Army working to put people in hotels ahead of cold temperatures in western Washington

The Street Level team is knocking on the doors of people living in cars and RVs offering five nights in a hotel.

KENT, Wash. — Thousand of people in Western Washington will not have a warm place to sleep when the temperatures drop in a few days. A team with the Salvation Army is in south King County offering a warm bed for people living in their vehicles.

"It's a huge Christmas gift for them," said Tina Lewis a manager for the Street Level team with the Salvation Army.

Street Level works to help people find permanent housing. Since it started three years ago, the program has helped house more than 400 people, but right now Lewis said it's about helping people survive the cold.

"A lot of them don't have ID, but there's one hotel that's willing to take me, since I'm from the Salvation Army, they're willing to get these rooms for these folks,"' said Lewis.

She's been knocking on the doors of cars and RVs in Kent and Auburn offering five nights at the hotel. At least 15 people have taken the offer. Lewis gave people who refused the hotel a blanket and kit to keep warm and said she'll check on them after Christmas.

"I care a lot about what happens to each and every one of my folks out here," Lewis said to a man she spoke with choosing to stay in his RV, "I don't want to get any bad news because the weather set in."

It's estimated thousands will be sleeping in the freezing temperatures. Most warming centers will only be open during the day and many overnight shelters will hit capacity.

Lewis knows how dangerous the cold can be.

"I was here once upon a time too. I lived in a car. I know what the cold winters out here feel like," said Lewis.

For her, the Salvation Army providing money for hotels is a Christmas Gift. Not only will it keep people out of the cold, but Lewis hopes she can use the connection to help find people housing in the future.