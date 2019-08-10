SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in 2019 when the Salvation Army announced changes to its 4th Avenue location.

A substantial grant from Google awarded to the Salvation Army will allow the non-profit to make improvements to one of its homeless shelters in Seattle.

The Salvation Army announced it received a $1 million grant from Google.org.

The money will be used for the organization’s William Booth Center, a homeless shelter for men in the SODO neighborhood of Seattle.

Google’s gift is the largest donation from a technology company to be used for its “life-changing” work in Seattle, according to a release from the Salvation Army.

“The gift from Google will make significant impact on the lives of people served at the William Booth Center in Seattle. As the need for homeless services in our community increases, The Salvation Army is committed to being part of the solution for these neighbors,” said Lt. Colonel Bill Dickinson, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in the Northwest.

The William Booth Center provides comprehensive services, including shelter, meals, case management, hygiene items, and referrals. In 2018, 156 of the residents who left WBC moved into permanent housing, said Salvation Army officials.

The center was founded in 1952 and expanded in 1993 to 48,000 square feet. It consistently operates at its full capacity of 190 beds.

Officials with the Salvation Army said the donation from Google is the first step in determining the future of the Center and exploring ways to serve more homeless neighbors.

The grant from Google comes just a few months after the Salvation Army announced in July it was downsizing its 4th Avenue location in SODO and transitioning some of its rehabilitation programs. That 4th Avenue location housed the Salvation Army's thrift store, warehouse, and residence hall.

