A family is trying to get back on their feet after their 65-foot yacht partially sank about 1.3 miles southwest of the Hood Canal Bridge in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

Those on board reported hitting an unknown submerged object, which caused the yacht to rapidly take on water.

The U.S. Coast Guard said eight people on the yacht made it safely to shore aboard a dinghy. At least two people lived on the yacht full time.

Divers were able to prevent the vessel from sinking completely into the Hood Canal.

The yacht had 300 gallons of diesel and 12 gallons of oil on board. There has been no evidence of any diesel spills.

Salvage crews were in the process of pumping out the water and the diesel. They hope to raise the yacht and sent to be salvaged in Port Townsend.