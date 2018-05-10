JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Parking was limited, the lines were long, and the salmon may have been past their prime, but no one was complaining.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Abbie Rose, one of several hundred people who came to Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Thursday for a free salmon.

For more than 20 years the Nisqually Tribe has given fish away from its hatchery at JBLM in the fall.

The fish have returned from the Pacific to spawn and are at the end of their life cycles.

Bill St. Jean, the hatchery’s salmon enhancement program manager, said the Chinook salmon likely don’t taste as good as they would have before they entered freshwater, but he said every year people line up for the fish.

“It’s free, and the Nisqually Tribe is happy to share,” said St. Jean.

More than 1,500 salmon were handed out Thursday.

Since the hatchery is on a military base, service members in uniform were allowed to take home two fish.

