The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is sharing important safety advice after a third person has died at Monroe's Cedar Ponds waterfall in the past two years.
A 26-year-old man died after slipping at the falls on Saturday. He was identified as Michael Guzman of Monroe.
Earlier this year, a 28-year-old Everett woman drowned at the same location. And a 22-year-old Monroe woman drowned at Cedar Ponds last year. In those cases, rescuers could not immediately recover the bodies due to dangerous conditions.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said currents are swift in local creeks and rivers. They shared the following safety tips to know before exploring a Snohomish County waterway:
- Always wear a life jacket when you are on the water. Never go near moving water without one.
- Have a plan and share it with an adult. Plans should include what time you are leaving, what time you expect to be back and where you are going. Include what time someone should call 911 if you don’t return.
- Never swim while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Beach logs, river banks and rocks near the shore are usually slippery. A fall can knock you unconscious and prevent you from being able to save yourself.
- Consider bringing a whistle. If you are in trouble, it could help alert nearby people.
- Keep kids within arm's reach. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 14 and under.
- Don't dive in. Two-thirds of catastrophic neck injuries occur in open water and the sea.