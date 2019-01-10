The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is sharing important safety advice after a third person has died at Monroe's Cedar Ponds waterfall in the past two years.

A 26-year-old man died after slipping at the falls on Saturday. He was identified as Michael Guzman of Monroe.

Earlier this year, a 28-year-old Everett woman drowned at the same location. And a 22-year-old Monroe woman drowned at Cedar Ponds last year. In those cases, rescuers could not immediately recover the bodies due to dangerous conditions.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said currents are swift in local creeks and rivers. They shared the following safety tips to know before exploring a Snohomish County waterway: