The Seattle Seahawks will have to finish out the 2018 season without the final remaining piece of the legendary Legion of Boom, as Earl Thomas suffered a fractured leg in Sunday’s 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

With Thomas’ contract up at the end of the season, and his much publicized displeasure of the Seahawks organization, it seems quite possible that he has played his last game in a Seahawks uniform – much to the dismay of many of his teammates.

“I hope I get to play with Earl again,” quarterback Russell Wilson commented after Sunday’s victory. “He’s just fun to play with. He’s a competitor, like I said. How he practices makes everybody else practice better. Just love who he is as a person.”

Thomas has been with the Seahawks since 2010, making 125 starts for the Seahawks. He is top ten in team history in tackles, interceptions, interceptions yards and touchdowns, passes defended and forced fumbles.

He was the founding member of the Legion of Boom, eventually being joined by Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner. The LOB extended to the rest of the defense, with Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett all considered members.

“I hope it’s not his last game,” Bobby Wagner commented after the game. “Knowing him, he’s going to persevere, and he’s going to come back, and I hope we can bring him back. As far as our time together, it’s been amazing. He was one of the first people to hit me up when I got drafted. He showed me some love.”

