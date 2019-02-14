SEATTLE — Libraries aren't just for little kids.

That's what Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife and singer Ciara want King County teens to know.

The goal of the couple’s new campaign called "DREAM BIG: Anything is Possible" is to empower teens through King County Library System programming to help them achieve their goals.

“Libraries offer you a wide range of opportunities to explore and gain knowledge, which is your power. Knowledge will lead you on your way in life and help you succeed in whatever you choose to do," Ciara said at the kick-off event in Tukwila.

The campaign gives students free, all-access library cards to King County residents through June 2019. Teens can pick up limited-edition library cards with the celebrities' faces on them at libraries and Chase bank branches throughout King County while supplies last.

With the library cards, teens will be able to access library programs like homework help, coding classes, SAT prep courses, ESL support and classes in subjects like science, technology, engineering, art and math. It will also expand the library’s Teen Voices program.

The couple also announced a scholarship program for students looking to attend four-year institutions, and community college or trade school after graduating from high school. The scholarship amounts range from $2,500 to $5,000 that students would receive every year they are in school. The application will open on March 1 and close on March 31 at midnight.

The campaign is in partnership with JPMorgan Chase.