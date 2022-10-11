Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

Police are investigation what caused the crash.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning.

The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

The roadway from South 344th Street to South 348th Street was closed while the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene.

Officials did not provide information on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.