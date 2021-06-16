Rollover crash blocks lanes of eastbound I-90 on Mercer Island

The Seattle Fire Department said the crash involved a total of three vehicles.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Seattle Fire Department is on the scene of a reported three-vehicle collision with a rollover on the I-90 eastbound lanes just east of W Mercer Way.

The collision happened before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

In a tweet, SFD said that all patients are out of the vehicles, but did not give any more information on injuries.

Firefighters responding to EB I-90 just before tunnel for report of three vehicle collision including one rollover. All patients are out of the vehicle. Avoid area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 16, 2021

As of 6:20 a.m., only one eastbound lane was open, causing a significant backup along the I-90 bridge.

Drivers should seek out alternate routes. SFD is asking everyone to avoid the area.

Here's a look at some of the backup as a result of this collision -- only one lane on eastbound I-90 just east of W. Mercer Way is open at this time. pic.twitter.com/ruBzObirlU — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 16, 2021