Rollover crash blocks lanes of eastbound I-90 on Mercer Island

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Seattle Fire Department is on the scene of a reported three-vehicle collision with a rollover on the I-90 eastbound lanes just east of W Mercer Way.
The collision happened before 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.
In a tweet, SFD said that all patients are out of the vehicles, but did not give any more information on injuries.
As of 6:20 a.m., only one eastbound lane was open, causing a significant backup along the I-90 bridge.
Drivers should seek out alternate routes. SFD is asking everyone to avoid the area.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.