Local News

Deputies arrest 2 robbery suspects following police pursuit from Maple Valley to Kent

The suspects were wanted in connection to a robbery that took place in Maple Valley.

KENT, Wash. — Two robbery suspects are now in custody after losing control of their vehicle during a police chase that led to Kent early Friday morning.

The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said around 3 a.m., deputies pursued the robbery suspects out of Maple Valley to the 20800 block of 100th Avenue SE in Kent.

The suspects then lost control of their vehicle and crashed.

The Kent Police Department, Renton police, King County’s Guardian One air support and K9 team helped track down the suspects and arrest them.

The incident had several streets closed in the area until at least 5 a.m. KCSO said the scene remains active.

Residents should avoid the area.  

No further information was immediately available. 

