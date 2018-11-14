In this fast paced world, everyone is always on the go. But sometimes life requires us to stop and pay attention.

That's what Chris Breske is hoping for as his best friend - his father - fights to stay alive.

"If you look at my call log from any time, he and my wife are the people I call the most," he said. "To lose my dad would be crushing."

Randy Breske worked his entire career in construction. Now he's fighting to stay alive at his home in Burien.

Randy's sickness started three years ago and got worse. He said he's in need of a miracle. He's in need of a kidney.

His children are not eligible donors. So, instead, they paid for two billboards asking for a kidney donation for their father.

"He's a caring, happy guy. And it would just be tragic for him to pass away before his time comes," Chris said.

Back in Burien, Randy is tired but hopeful. He wants a kidney. If nothing else, he hopes the effort helps other people in his situation.

© 2018 KING