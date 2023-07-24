Road rage shooting investigated in Kitsap County

Several lanes of eastbound state Route 16 are blocked in Gorst as police investigate.

GORST, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a road rage shooting on state Route 16 in Kitsap County on Monday afternoon.

The suspect is in custody, state patrol said.

Several lanes of eastbound SR 16 are blocked near state Route 3 in Gorst, which is several miles west of Port Orchard. As of 3:20 p.m., traffic was getting through on the left-hand side.

The roadway is expected to be closed for “an extended period of time,” according to state patrol. Traffic is delayed on southbound SR 3 due to the closure, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. As of 3:15 p.m., traffic was backed up to Silverdale and was expected to get worse.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.