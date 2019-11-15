SEATTLE — Passenger loading zones will be available in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood for rideshare pickups starting Nov. 14 in order to alleviate congestion along East Pike Street.

Too many cars during peak travel times make it harder for police patrol and emergency response vehicles to access the popular nightlife neighborhood, especially late at night when bars and restaurants begin to close, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT)

The curb space will be available Thursday through Saturday between midnight and 3 a.m.

“With this dedicated curb space pilot, riders out late in Capitol Hill can find a convenient ride home at the touch of a button, while helping to alleviate traffic congestion in the busy nightlife area. We’re proud to support this initiative with SDOT. It’s part of our commitment to collaborate with cities in developing innovative transportation options for the communities we serve,” said Ben Kemp, Sr. central operations manager at Uber.

Anyone requesting a ride-share service within SDOT’s designated geo-fence will be directed to the closest loading zone. Orange signs greet passengers to make it clear they are waiting at the right location.

Programs will be monitored by the city of Seattle and rideshare companies closely during the first 30 days.

