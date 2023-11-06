Ricky Klausmeyer-Garcia, whose struggle with substance use disorder helped change Washington law, is laid to rest.

Klausmeyer-Garcia died at a Kirkland treatment facility on May 16. Autopsy results came back inconclusive

SEATTLE — Dozens of mourners filled Saint Mark's Episcopal Cathedral Sunday afternoon for the service of Enrique "Ricky" Klausmeyer-Garcia. His recovery journey played a vital role in the passage of state legislation that opened new treatment opportunities for those struggling with substance use.

Named in his honor, Ricky's Law allows for the involuntary commitment of those struggling with substance use disorder if they are a danger to themselves or others. The law was passed in 2016. KING 5 talked to Klausmeyer-Garcia and his best friend, Lauren Davis, about their successful efforts to get the law on the books.

"This would've saved me and my family and friends a lot of sleepless nights, and a lot of pain and agony that came along with my addiction," Klausmeyer-Garcia said during the 2016 interview about the law

Latest numbers from the Washington State Healthcare Authority show 961 people have been helped because of Ricky's Law between October 2020 and September 2021.



At the time of his death on May 16, Klausmeyer-Garcia was in a treatment facility in Kirkland. He suffered a medical event at the facility. His family and friends confirm autopsy results came back inconclusive. Seattle Times wrote an extensive article on his passing that chronicles the ups and downs he faced over the years, including his 2020 relapse for which he sought treatment.