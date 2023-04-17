Man who murdered Everett police officer faces mandatory life sentence

Rotter was convicted on April 3 in the March 2022 murder of Rocha.

EVERETT, Wash. — The man who murdered an Everett police officer in March 2022 will be sentenced Monday at the Snohomish County Courthouse.

Richard Rotter was convicted on April 3 of aggravated first-degree murder in the killing of Everett police officer Dan Rocha.

Rotter was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture. The prosecution also added an additional charge of attempting to elude a police vehicle, for which he was also found guilty.

Due to the conviction of aggravated first-degree murder, Rotter will be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Rotter planned to plead guilty to the crime at one point but changed his mind at the last minute.

Rotter's cognitive capacity was central to his defense.

Rotter claimed to have a brain injury suffered in a car wreck in 1995 that put him in a coma for more than a week, along with multiple concussions from high school football and a head injury from a baseball bat.

He was diagnosed with PTSD, depression and substance use disorder.

Psychologist Dr. Wendi Wachsmuth confirmed those conditions. She testified Rotter was high at the time of the killing and could not have premeditated the murder.

"His deficits at the time were such that it would be very difficult to do something so planful and organized," Wachsmuth said.

Rotter shot officer Dan Rocha five times during a scuffle. Three of those shots came at point-blank range to the head. Rotter ran over Rocha with his car when he fled the scene.

Prosecutor Craig Matheson contends the five shots alone are evidence of premeditation.

"You gotta pull that trigger one, two, three, four, five times, right?" Matheson asked Wachsmuth.

"Right," she responded.

The killing happened in March 2022 when Rocha confronted Rotter about moving guns between two vehicles outside a north Everett Starbucks. Rotter had traveled from the Tri-Cities to Everett where he planned to buy a car.

Prosecutors contend cellphone video shows Rotter fighting to keep his right hand free in order to grab his gun and kill Rocha. That, in their minds, proved premeditation.

But the expert witness never watched that video.

"Don't you think in a case like this where you're going to offer an opinion that you have an obligation to look at every bit of information that might have relevance to your conclusion?" asked Matheson.

"I do, and I feel like I did," Wachsmuth said.

The defense countered that Rotter did not come to Everett to kill a police officer, but to buy a car.

The 26 seconds of struggle leading up to the shooting put him in a fight or flight mode, not premeditation, they argued.

"His actions and behaviors were concurrent with somebody in an extremely altered state of mind," Wachsmuth said.