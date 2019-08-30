SEATTLE — The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward to find out who is responsible for starving three dogs in the Seattle area.

On July 26, a pit bull mix dog was found outside the Pritchard Beach Park area. The dog was emaciated, dehydrated, and covered in urine, according to officials. A good Samaritan found the dog and immediately took it to the vet.

Seattle Animal Shelter investigators believe the dog was kept in a crate or other small, confined area where it was unable to move.

A second case occurred on August 14, where two dogs were found together in the South Seattle or Kent area. Both are roughly 1 to 2-years-old and were found dehydrated and severely underweight, investigators said.

KING 5 was able to visit with one of the dogs that was rescued. All the animals are being cared for by the Seattle Animal Shelter.

“Allowing an animal to starve is unconscionable and a clear violation of our state’s animal cruelty statutes,” said Dan Paul, Washington senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are grateful the Seattle Animal Shelter is able to provide care for these animals while they investigate this crime. We are hopeful this reward will bring forward anyone with information about this heinous act of cruelty.”

The Humane Society is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or people responsible.

If you have any information, call Brandi Homeier, field services supervisor, at 206-386-1985, or the main shelter information line at 206-386-PETS (7387).