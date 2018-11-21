A retired veterinary technician from Stanwood, Washington is deploying to California to help animal survivors of the recent wildfires.

Kellie Bartlett is going to help the Butte Humane Society Clinic in Chico. After 25 years as a vet tech, she retired in order to start working for Patterson Veterinary Supplies, a veterinary distribution company.

"Once I saw the pictures and the videos, I just knew I had to go," Bartlett said.

Patterson is paying for her trip and sending her with supplies, but she is also raising money and supplies for Butte Humane Society Clinic.

They have 60 animal patients there now, 17 of which are overflow burn patients from the wildfires. The clinic specializes in cats.

Credit: Butte Humane Society

Bartlett has already raised $2,700 along with boxes of donated medical supplies. A friend of the Duvall Veterinary Hospital's owner is even hand-making blankets for the animals.

"I am honored and humbled to be the bridge between all of this outreach and support and the animals themselves," Bartlett said.

For more information on how to help, visit Bartlett's Facebook fundraising page

