Retired Mount Vernon police officer Michael “Mick” McClaughry testified against the man accused of shooting him in December 2016.

Prosecutors said Ernesto Lee Rivas, 47, opened fire as McClaughry knocked on his door to ask about a gang shooting that happened earlier in the day. The bullet hit McClaughry in the head and left him blind.

Defense Attorney Jason Smith said Rivas didn’t pull the trigger, claiming a teenage gang member hiding inside his home shot McClaughry.

However, audio and video captured around the time of the shooting appears to connect Rivas to the attempted murder of McClaughry.

The trial began in early August and is expected to last four to six weeks.