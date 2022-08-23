Restoration begins on historic Everett building

The vision includes a coffee shop on the right side of the building and a speakeasy-style whiskey bar on the left.

EVERETT, Wash. — Restoration work has started for an almost 100-year-old building along Everett's waterfront.

The Weyerhaeuser Building will open in 2023 with a whiskey bar and coffee shop. The Port of Everett said it will be the centerpiece of a new two-acre park.

"I can't wait for the day. March 23rd, 2023, it's the 100-year anniversary and we're giving it a new life for the next 100 years of the building," said Jack Ng, who leased the space.

Jack and Jin Ng started Weyerhaeuser Muse LLC. With the Port of Seattle, the two groups plan to reopen the building as a community gathering space.

Ng said his vision includes a coffee shop on the right side of the building and a speakeasy-style whiskey bar on the left. The space will have gathering rooms, a back deck that can be used for concerts and the building's original safe, which once stored money for payroll, will become wine storage. The second floor will be used by two of Everett's boat clubs.

Ng said the attraction will be called The Muse.

"Muse stands for different meanings in different countries some stand for beautiful woman, museum, some stand for beautiful music, beautiful artwork," said Ng, "There are so many different meanings to it... we thought that's perfect."

The Weyerhaeuser Company built the 6,000-square-foot building in 1923 as an office space. It was donated to the Port of Everett in 1983. Up until the early 2000's, it was used by the Everett Chamber of Commerce.