State resources approved to fight Rest Haven fire in Yakima

The fire is threatening homes, power lines and 911 communication towers near Selah.

YAKIMA, Wash. — State fire resources have been mobilized to help fight the Rest Haven fire in Yakima.

The fire started on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m. and is estimated to be at 400 acres and growing. The fire is threatening homes, 911 communication towers and Pacific Power trunk lines. There are currently Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state resources to mobilize at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday at the request of Yakima County Fire District 2.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is helping coordinate assistance for the fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have only asked for air resources at this time, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.