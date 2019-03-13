- Residential Landlord-Tenant Act: This is where you can go to know your rights in Washington state. Specificially look at RCW 59.18.090
- Get familiar with your county health department: For example, in Kitsap County, the health department specifically states that it does not monitor mold but does look at building structure safety.
- Refer to the Washington State Department of Health: The state can provide resources that help both the renter and tenant understand their rights and responsibilities, including FAQs about mold, mold guides, and resources for solving problems.
- Learn how mold impacts your family's health: The state provides the basics on how to prevent and treat mold in your home
- Contact the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries if you discover mold at your workplace.
- Get an indoor air quality test: The American Lung Association offers Seattle residents a free healthy home checkup as well as offers a do-it-yourself checklist to help residents outside of Seattle make their homes healthier places to live.