Low streamflow in the Skagit River has forced Skagit County PUD and Anacortes to ask customers to reduce their water usage by 10%.

The agencies requested Monday that customers conserve 10-15 gallons of water per day.

The Lower Skagit-Samish, Upper Skagit, and Stillaguamish watershed were declared drought areas in May.

As of Wednesday, Skagit River streamflows near Mount Vernon and Concrete in the 3rd percentile of streamflows measured this time of year. Streamflows near Marblemount were slightly better but still below normal in the bottom 12th percentile.

The utility district says the Skagit River typically falls below instream flow levels twice a year in late winter/early spring and late summer/early fall. When the river falls below these levels, Skagit County PUD and Anacortes are required to notify residents.

The utility district offered tips to help residents reduce water usage:

Take five-minute showers or less

Turn water off when brushing teeth.

Let lawns go dormant

Water plants deeply and less often

Flush the toilet less

Fix leaks around the house

