MUKILTEO, Wash. — A dog rescued from an uncertain future when he was just a puppy is now paying it forward by bringing joy to those around him at a Mukilteo senior center.

It's safe to say that every day is a good day with Stanley, but Tuesday is definitely his favorite day.

On Tuesday's, Stanley makes his weekly rounds at Mukilteo's Harbour Pointe Senior Living, where he has made quite the impression.

"He gets very excited," said Mukilteo Animal Control Officer Shanita Duke.

Duke rescued Stanley from a shelter when he was just a few weeks old.

"He wobbled his way over to me and I just melted," she said. "He chose me and that was it."

Stanley sniffs, licks and shows his belly to just about everyone he encounters.

Officer Duke understands bringing a 4-year-old, 81-pound pit bull into a senior living facility might be intimidating for some, but she said Stanley is special.

"He loves all people. He loves all animals. He's gregarious, he's outgoing, he's social. He's just the best dog."

Officer Duke said she sees changes in people when Stanley walks in and their eyes light up.

"It's incredible. Even the people with Alzheimer's and dementia, they might not remember me every week but they remember Stanley."

A rescued dog providing a little bit of relief from the mundane daily routine, reminding seniors they're not forgotten, and Tuesdays with Stanley are always just around the corner.

"This is important for these people," said Duke. "Some of them never leave their rooms. I'm gonna be in this position one day so I hope someone pays it forward and remembers me."

