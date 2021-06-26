Rescue and Dive teams face busy weekend as heat moves into western Washington

Fire and Sheriff's departments called in extra crews to prepare because they say there's a direct correlation between rising temperatures and water rescues.

FALL CITY, Wash. — When temperatures skyrocket many people look for relief in local waters. It’s a situation that can be dangerous if you're not adequately prepared for the conditions or you take unnecessary risks.

Rescue and dive teams responded to several calls Saturday as temperatures soared. Saturday there was a steady stream of people riding boats and tubing down the Snoqualmie River to help them deal with the scorching heat.

On a record-setting day in western Washington, local lakes and rivers seemed like an ideal place to be, even if you have air conditioning. “We just bought a little portable air conditioner but we still needed to get out of the house,” Nathan Gregg explained.

Gregg and his friends wore life jackets while enjoying their ride down the river. Local Dive and Rescue Teams have called in extra crews for the weekend because they see a direct correlation between rising temperatures and water rescues.

“The ambient air temperature is 90 or higher but that water is still 37 degrees, it's cold,” Lieutenant Scott Fleming with King County Fire explained. Lt. Fleming worries the next few days are going to be especially bad.

“This weekend between the Green River, the Snoqualmie River, the Skykomish River we're probably going to have a fatality,” he said.

While life jackets aren't required for those riding innertubes, they could save your life. They are required for those riding on paddleboards and other boats.