Several cities in Western Washington won’t have trash pickup Thursday due to a Republic Services worker strike.

Striking workers from Teamsters Local 25 in Massachusetts extended their picket line in Seattle on Thursday, according to a release from the union. Approximately 250 Republic Services/Allied Waste workers in the Puget Sound area chose not to cross the picket line.

Teamsters Local 25 says its Boston workers went on strike Aug. 29 over wages and health care.

The workers showed up at Republic Services’ facility in the Seattle area at 3 a.m. and set up a picket line, according to Russell Joe, a Republic Services spokesperson.

Sammamish and Medina both notified residents that trash pickup would be canceled Thursday. The cities plan to collect trash from Thursday customers on Friday and from Friday customers on Saturday.

“We know that from past experience these ‘sympathy strikes’ generally only last one day,” Joe told the cities in a statement.

Why are Massachusetts workers picketing in Seattle? They say it’s because of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who they say is Republic Services’ biggest shareholder.

"That's why we're here in Seattle," Republic employee Bernie Egan-Mullen said in a statement. "Bill Gates gets over $100 million in stock dividends alone from Republic each year, yet meanwhile we are on the picket line for a living wage."

Republic Services provides trash collection for 169 cities in Washington.