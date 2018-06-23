Washington Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, D-1st District, will travel to Texas this weekend with a group of House Democrats.

The lawmakers are visiting the border town of McAllen, considered the epicenter of the Trump administration’s zero tolerance enforcement policy that led to a surge in family separations.

Rep. DelBene says the group will also visit a detention center in Brownsville where they will have a chance to tour the facility and ask questions.

“I want to see firsthand what’s happening,” said Rep. DelBene. “I want to be able to see what’s happening to these children. I want to understand how they’re being treated and also understand what the Department of Homeland Security is doing to help them connect to their parents.”

“I want to know if they even know where the parents are being held; if they know how to connect the children back with the parents,” she continued. “Are the children allowed to be in communication with their parents right now? I want to know what their plan is, and also how these children are being cared for right now.”

While the president signed an executive order on Wednesday to keep detained families together, specifics are still unknown and the order doesn’t detail a plan to reunify the families currently separated.

The Associated Press reports 500 children have been reunited, according to a Trump administration official.

However, it’s still unknown when and how the remaining children will be reunited. It was estimated 2,300 families were separated since May.

Neither the Department of Homeland Security nor Health and Human Services has released details of an exact process or timeline.

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project estimates 45 parents are still being held in Washington state; most of the parents were transferred from a federal detention center in SeaTac to the Northwest Detention Center.

Executive Director Jorge Baron says his organization plans to move forward with a lawsuit as early as Monday on behalf of the parents.

