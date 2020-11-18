Reports of capsized Tulalip Fisheries boat from rogue wave near Everett

The Tulalip Fisheries boat was providing assistance to another boat when reports came in they took on a rogue wave and capsized.

EVERETT, Wash. — There are reports that a rogue wave caused a Tulalip Fisheries boat to capsize near Everett, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Reports say the Tulalip Fisheries boat was providing assistance to another boat when they took on a rogue wave and overturned. Injuries are unknown.

The status of the secondary boat is unclear.

The fire department said Navy Everett has radio contact with the Tulalip boat and rescuers still trying to locate it.

The Coast Guard has joined the search with one of their vessels and a helicopter.

Heavy rain and high winds hit Washington on Tuesday, making the water around coastal areas rough.

