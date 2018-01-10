It appears Las Vegas and Oakland are being added to the list of places people will be able to fly to from Everett when the new Paine Field passenger terminal opens.

The Federal Aviation Administration's supplemental assessment includes all proposed commercial flight service. On the list are five round-trip flights with Southwest Airlines, which previously weren't made public.

There are a total of 24 proposed flights out of Paine Field to 10 airports. The list includes:

Denver International Airport

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport

Portland International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

San Diego International Airport

San Francisco International Airport

San Jose Mineta International Airport

John Wayne-Orange County Airport

Oakland International Airport

Horizon Air, SkyWest, and Southwest will operate out of the terminal.

On Saturday, the FAA released its supplemental assessment report. The previous study that approved passenger service was done in 2012 when fewer airlines were involved and 12 daily flights were proposed. The FAA did not find any significant issues with an additional 12 daily commercial flights out of Paine Field.

Service cannot begin until after a public comment period that ends Nov. 2, and final approval of the report. Flights are likely to begin early next year.

