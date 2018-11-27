Preliminary findings of what caused a Boeing 737 to crash shortly after takeoff in October appear to back up the idea that a system meant to prevent the plane from stalling may have contributed to its destruction.

Details from the report, scheduled to be released Wednesday, were published in The New York Times. Data, the Times reports, show the pilots of the Lion Air plane struggled for minutes before losing control and crashing into the Java Sea. All 189 people on board were killed.

The information comes not long after Boeing was hit with two additional lawsuits linked to the crash.

The lawsuits were filed in Cook County, Illinois by Kabateck LLP on behalf of family members of crash victims.

"We believe the defective and unsafe conditions created by the makers of the anti-stall system are responsible for the catastrophic loss of human life here," a statement from Kabateck founding partner Brian Kabateck reads.

One lawsuit is filed on behalf of Dayinta Dyah Anggana, whose mother, Nurul Dyah Ayu Sitharesmi, died in the crash on Oct. 29. The second was filed on behalf of the family of Dr. Ibnu Hantoro.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The MAX has different engines, a taller nose gear, fly-by-wire spoilers to help slow the plane down, and differences in how it’s started. There are also changes in some handling characteristics, including technology that is meant to prevent the plane from entering a dangerous stall. If the system notices that angle of attack indicators say the nose is pitching up at a dangerous angle relative to air flow, it will automatically cause the plane’s horizontal stabilizer in the back of the plane to also angle up, which has the effect of forcing the nose down.

Boeing warned pilots and the FAA that an erroneous signal from the AOA could cause the horizontal stabilizer to angle itself up and put the plane into a dive.

Boeing sent a statement to Bloomberg via email that reads, "We are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this incident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved. Safety remains our top priority and is a core value for everyone at Boeing.”

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg told employees that the 737 is safe and addressed media reports questioning what was - or wasn't - in flight manuals.

Following the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency airworthiness directive telling pilots of the 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes how to deal with a change in flight controls.

© 2018 KING