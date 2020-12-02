SEATTLE — A new report is calling for systemic reforms for law enforcement in King County after a 2017 deadly shooting of a teen.

The report lists 43 recommendations based on the 2017 deputy-involved shooting.

However, the King County Police Officers Guild is criticizing the report saying "a systemic review should look beyond one case." The Guild issued a grievance calling for the report to not be released.

During a King County Council Law and Justice committee meeting, the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight made the report public.

In council chambers, Alexis Dunlap, the mother of Mi'Chance Dunlap-Gittens, said it's been three long years.

"Three years ago today, I buried my son," she said. "He would be 20-years-old today."

She has been calling for change ever since Dunlap-Gittens was killed. So has his father, Frank Gittens.

"I just want everybody to know that I miss him dearly. And, you know, it is hard being up here, but it is something that has to be done because we can't let his death go in vain," said Gittens.

According to law enforcement, back in 2017, a ruse was used to get a 16-year-old person of interest in a high-profile crime to come out of a Des Moines home. Dunlap-Gittens happened to walk out with that person, and both teens reportedly had guns.

Gunfire erupted and Dunlap-Gittens was killed.

His family said he never fired a weapon, and they call what happened law enforcement's fatal mistake.

The shooting was the focus of an inquest that ended with the Prosecuting Attorney's Office declining to file criminal charges against the deputies involved.

Deborah Jacobs, the director of the King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight, said nationally-recognized experts on officer-involved shootings were brought in, including Michael Gennaco of OIR Group.

"There are a lot of things. They did not have a written operations plan. Not everybody was sure they were on the same page," said Jacobs.

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said the report contains conclusions that are not factually supported, and points out the department is limited in what it can say because of ongoing civil litigation.

"I'd say baloney. I think that is wrong-sided because there's always going to be lawsuits, there's always going to be litigation, and you can't have the pace of reform be dictated by outside lawyers," said Gennaco.

Johanknecht is currently out of town, but in a letter presented to the committee on Tuesday, she said the sheriff's office did revise its force policy in 2019, and those revisions will be discussed at a meeting in two weeks.