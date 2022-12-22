Rep. Kim Schrier wrote to Postmaster General about ongoing mail issues in Covington, Maple Valley

Schrier addressed problems that continue to impact mail delivery to Covington residents and the unsafe post office conditions in Cle Elum.

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Rep. Kim Schrier wrote a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about multiple ongoing mail issues western Washington residents are facing.

Schrier addressed problems that continue to impact mail delivery to Covington residents and the unsafe post office conditions in Cle Elum.

Schrier asked for information about how the Postal Service will work to keep the gaps in service from occurring again and to expedite the process of relocating Postal Service employees in Cle Elum.

"This particular area contains a mix of suburban, rural and exurban neighborhoods, where regular mail service is particularly vital," Schrier wrote.

She wrote that on Nov. 9, residents from Maple Valley reached out and said they didn't receive any mail that week. They are still missing checks, medication and holiday presents.

"The Postal Service is one of the most critical institutions in these communities and I'm hoping we can work together to fix these issues," Schrier wrote.

Schrier also wrote that this isn't the first time she reached out to USPS for help on the issue.

"My district staff promptly reached out to local USPS representatives and followed up several times in late November and early December receiving insufficient or no responses," she wrote.

Today I sent a letter to Postmaster General DeJoy about two urgent issues. Maple Valley & Covington residents haven't received mail in weeks. And the Cle Elum post office was moved to a trailer and employees are facing extremely challenging working conditions. We need action now! pic.twitter.com/kbnHuRo3q8 — Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D. (@RepKimSchrier) December 22, 2022

In Cle Elum, the post office was forced to move into a trailer in September due to asbestos and a sewer line break.

"Employees have been working diligently in frigid conditions as repair plans have dragged on for months, and these hardworking public servants deserve better," Schrier wrote.