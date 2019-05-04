RENTON, Wash. — Centenarian Gene Moy doesn’t have any secrets for living a long life, but he knows dancing might help.

That’s why Moy celebrated his 102nd birthday with a dance party at the Renton Senior Activity Center on Thursday.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” said Moy.

Moy’s celebration was complete with over 100 guests, chocolate frosted cake, and ballroom dancing to accordion music. The former Boeing airplane mechanic was busy on the dance floor as partners lined up for a chance to dance with him.

“He says dancing is what makes him stay young, and he is young,” said Cari Murotani, who helped organize the party.

Moy learned to dance while he served in the army in World War II in the South Pacific. He served for five years and has been dancing ever since.

Now Moy drives himself to go dancing twice a week. Murotani says he will dance every dance for hours.

“By looking at him you would never know how old he is,” said Murotani.