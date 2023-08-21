Renton man missing after possible kidnapping at apartment

A witness told officers they saw multiple suspects put a struggling man into a vehicle in the apartment parking garage before the group fled.

RENTON, Wash. — A man in his 20s is missing after he was seen pulled into a car by a group of suspects in a possible kidnapping at a Renton apartment Sunday night, according to police.

The Renton Police Department was called just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a possible kidnapping at an apartment in north Renton. The caller told officers they saw multiple suspects put a struggling man into a vehicle in the parking garage before the group fled.

Investigators determined Gouled Ali, 26, was the missing man from the apartment complex. There was evidence of a struggle at the scene, according to investigators.

Police said Ali is 6-feet-1 and weighs about 185 pounds. Police asked for anyone with information on Ali's disappearance or his current whereabouts to call 911 and reference case 23-9595.

