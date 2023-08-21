x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Renton

Renton man missing after possible kidnapping at apartment

A witness told officers they saw multiple suspects put a struggling man into a vehicle in the apartment parking garage before the group fled.
Credit: Renton Police Department
Gouled Ali, 26, was last seen just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 20.

RENTON, Wash. — A man in his 20s is missing after he was seen pulled into a car by a group of suspects in a possible kidnapping at a Renton apartment Sunday night, according to police.

The Renton Police Department was called just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a possible kidnapping at an apartment in north Renton. The caller told officers they saw multiple suspects put a struggling man into a vehicle in the parking garage before the group fled. 

Investigators determined Gouled Ali, 26, was the missing man from the apartment complex. There was evidence of a struggle at the scene, according to investigators.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand  

Police said Ali is 6-feet-1 and weighs about 185 pounds. Police asked for anyone with information on Ali's disappearance or his current whereabouts to call 911 and reference case 23-9595. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

Related Articles

WATCHKING 5’s top stories playlist on YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Bomb threat sent to The Brewmaster's Taproom

Before You Leave, Check This Out